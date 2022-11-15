Allot Communications: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) _ Allot Communications Ltd. (ALLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.9 million in its third quarter.

The Hod-Hasharon, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 28 cents per share.

The internet protocol services company posted revenue of $25 million in the period.

Allot Communications expects full-year revenue in the range of $125 million to $130 million.

The company’s shares closed at $4.68. A year ago, they were trading at $12.32.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALLT