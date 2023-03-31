Power Solutions: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — Power Solutions International Inc. (PSIX) on Friday reported net income of $9.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Wood Dale, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The maker of alternative-fuel power systems posted revenue of $137 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.3 million, or 49 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $481.3 million.

