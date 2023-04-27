West Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — West Bancorp Inc. (WTBA) on Thursday reported earnings of $7.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had net income of 47 cents.

The holding company for West Bank posted revenue of $40.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $21.7 million.

_____

