Smith & Wesson: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) _ Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) on Tuesday reported net income of $9.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The firearm maker posted revenue of $121 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWBI