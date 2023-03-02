Fidus Investment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Fidus Investment Corp. (FDUS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Evanston, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The closed-end investment company posted revenue of $27.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35.8 million, or $1.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $94.1 million.

