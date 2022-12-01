PagerDuty: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Thursday reported a loss of $32.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $94.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $92.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, PagerDuty expects its per-share earnings to range from 2 cents to 3 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $98 million to $100 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

PagerDuty expects full-year revenue in the range of $368 million to $370 million.

