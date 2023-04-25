Old National Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Old National Bancorp (ONB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $146.6 million.

The Evansville, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The holding company for Old National Bank posted revenue of $566.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $457.8 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $457.9 million.

