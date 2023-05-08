Service Properties: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Service Properties Trust (SVC) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $37.1 million, or 23 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $26 million, or 16 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Newton, Massachusetts, posted revenue of $429.2 million in the period.

