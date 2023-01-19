Hingham Savings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12 million.

The Hingham, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of $5.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.42 per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $42.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $24.2 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $37.5 million, or $17.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $85.4 million.

