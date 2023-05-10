Curo Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Curo Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $59.5 million in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $1.46 per share.

The consumer finance company posted revenue of $209.5 million in the period.

