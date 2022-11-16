Shoe Carnival: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) _ Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) on Wednesday reported earnings of $32.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.18.

The footwear retailer posted revenue of $341.7 million in the period.

Shoe Carnival expects full-year earnings to be $3.95 to $4.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.27 billion to $1.3 billion.

