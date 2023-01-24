Texas Instruments: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.96 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $2.13.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.96 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $4.67 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.6 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Texas Instruments said it expects revenue in the range of $4.17 billion to $4.53 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $4.82 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TXN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TXN