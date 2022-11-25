Natuzzi: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTERAMO IN COLLE, Italy (AP) _ Natuzzi SpA (NTZ) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $5.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Santeramo In Colle, Italy-based company said it had profit of 50 cents.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $117.5 million in the period.

