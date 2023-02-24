Baytex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Baytex Energy Corp. (BTEGF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $259.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment gains, came to 19 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $478.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $658.1 million, or $1.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.22 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $4.05. A year ago, they were trading at $3.89.

