Clean Energy Fuels: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newport Beach, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 1 cent per share.

The provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets posted revenue of $113.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $58.7 million, or 26 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $420.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLNE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLNE