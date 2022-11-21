StealthGas: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) _ StealthGas Inc. (GASS) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $6.7 million.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 16 cents per share.

The ship owner serving the liquefied petroleum gas market posted revenue of $34.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $28.1 million.

