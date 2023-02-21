Veris: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Veris Residential, Inc. (VRE) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Jersey City, New Jersey-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $5.3 million, or 5 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $31.9 million, or 35 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Jersey City, New Jersey, posted revenue of $86.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $44.3 million. Revenue was reported as $355 million.

