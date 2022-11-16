Allied Esports: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $1.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The company posted revenue of $1.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.27. A year ago, they were trading at $2.16.

