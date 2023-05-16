Fortuna: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) on Monday reported earnings of $10.9 million in its first quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The silver and gold miner posted revenue of $175.7 million in the period.

