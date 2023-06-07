Campbell: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $160 million.

On a per-share basis, the Camden, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice posted revenue of $2.23 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.22 billion.

Campbell expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.95 to $3 per share.

