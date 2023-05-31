Donaldson: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AP NEWS
    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Donaldson Co. (DCI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $93.7 million.

    The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 76 cents per share.

    The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

    The maker of filtration systems posted revenue of $875.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $871.5 million.

    Donaldson expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.06 per share.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DCI

