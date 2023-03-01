Myers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $13.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 32 cents per share.

The maker of plastic products posted revenue of $212.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $60.3 million, or $1.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $899.5 million.

Myers expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.55 to $1.85 per share.

