Denbury: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Denbury Inc. (DEN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $75.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.39. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.48 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $381.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $480.2 million, or $8.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.71 billion.

