Jabil: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jabil Inc. (JBL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $207 million.

On a per-share basis, the St Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.52. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.88 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $8.13 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.09 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, Jabil expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.70 to $2.10. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.15.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $7.9 billion to $8.5 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $9.1 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBL