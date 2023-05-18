AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    Dole: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    May 18, 2023 GMT

    DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Dole PLC (DOLE) on Thursday reported profit of $14.2 million in its first quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and amortization costs, were 34 cents per share.

    The fresh fruit and vegetable company posted revenue of $1.99 billion in the period.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOLE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOLE

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.