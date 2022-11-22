Meridian Bioscience: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) on Tuesday reported earnings of $5.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The diagnostic test maker posted revenue of $65.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $42.5 million, or 96 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $333 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VIVO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VIVO