Dana: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — Dana Inc. (DAN) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $179 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Maumee, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $1.25 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The automotive equipment supplier posted revenue of $2.56 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.5 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $242 million, or $1.69 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $10.16 billion.

Dana expects full-year earnings in the range of 25 cents to 75 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $10.35 billion to $10.85 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAN