Bristow Group: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share.

The provider of helicopter transportation services posted revenue of $313.6 million in the period.

