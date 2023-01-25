Columbia Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) _ Columbia Financial, Inc. (CLBK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $21.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fair Lawn, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 21 cents.

The company posted revenue of $95.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $75.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $86.2 million, or 81 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $297.2 million.

