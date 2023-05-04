Frontdoor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $22 million.

On a per-share basis, the Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The home services provider posted revenue of $367 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $360.1 million.

Frontdoor expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.74 billion.

