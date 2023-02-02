Parker-Hannifin: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $395.2 million.

The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $3.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.76 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.45 per share.

The maker of motion and control products posted revenue of $4.67 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.46 billion.

Parker-Hannifin expects full-year earnings in the range of $19.20 to $19.70 per share.

_____

