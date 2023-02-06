Idexx: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) _ Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $172.2 million.

The Westbrook, Maine-based company said it had profit of $2.05 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The Animal diagnostic and health care company posted revenue of $828.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $816.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $679.1 million, or $8.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.37 billion.

Idexx expects full-year earnings to be $9.27 to $9.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.59 billion to $3.69 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IDXX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IDXX