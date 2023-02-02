Vista Outdoor: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) _ Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $65.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Anoka, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.13. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.30 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The maker of firearms, ammunition and accessories posted revenue of $754.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $749 million.

Vista Outdoor expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.05 to $6.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.06 billion to $3.08 billion.

