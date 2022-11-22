George Weston: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ George Weston Ltd. (WNGRF) on Tuesday reported net income of $692.3 million in its third quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of $4.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.39 per share.

The baked goods maker and parent of the conglomerate Loblaw posted revenue of $13.43 billion in the period.

