Jacobs Solutions: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $216.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.70. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.81 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The construction and technical services company posted revenue of $4.08 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.99 billion.

Jacobs Solutions expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.25 to $7.45 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on J at https://www.zacks.com/ap/J