Enstar Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) on Thursday reported profit of $433 million in its first quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $24.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $23.45 per share.

The investment holding company posted revenue of $632 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $444 million.

