Penumbra: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Penumbra Inc. (PEN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $8.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Alameda, California-based company said it had net income of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $241.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $230.6 million.

Penumbra expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion.

