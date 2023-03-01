TravelCenters: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — TravelCenters of America LLC (TA) on Tuesday reported profit of $46.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $3.14. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.99 per share.

The truck-stop operator posted revenue of $2.66 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $164.1 million, or $11.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.84 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TA