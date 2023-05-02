Graphic Packaging: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (GPK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $207 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 77 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $2.44 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.39 billion.

Graphic Packaging expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.70 to $3.10 per share, with revenue expected to be $10 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPK