Lineage Cell: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its first quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $2.4 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3 million.

