Banco Bilbao: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MADRID (AP) _ Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.61 billion.

The Madrid-based bank said it had earnings of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 26 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $6.66 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.66 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.77 billion, or $1.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.23 billion.

Banco Bilbao shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 11% in the last 12 months.

