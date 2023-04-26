Evercore: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Evercore Inc. (EVR) on Wednesday reported net income of $83.4 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of $2.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.16 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $576.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $576.3 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVR