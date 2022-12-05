Powell Industries: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) on Monday reported net income of $8.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 73 cents per share.

The energy equipment company posted revenue of $162.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13.7 million, or $1.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $532.6 million.

