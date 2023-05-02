Simon Property: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results missed Wall Street expectations.

The Indianapolis-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $1.03 billion, or $2.74 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $2.80 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $451.8 million, or $1.38 per share.

The shopping mall real estate investment trust, based in Indianapolis, posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.34 billion.

Simon Property expects full-year funds from operations to be $11.80 to $11.95 per share.

