Berkshire Hills: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $30.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring gains, were 64 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $137 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $117.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $92.5 million, or $2.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $413.5 million.

Berkshire Hills shares have declined 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 5.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BHLB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BHLB