Visa: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Visa Inc. (V) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $4.18 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $1.99. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and investment costs, came to $2.18 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.01 per share.

The global payments processor posted revenue of $7.94 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.68 billion.

