Brink’s: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Brink's Co. (BCO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $14.3 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.16 per share.

The armored car company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period.

Brink’s expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.8 billion to $4.95 billion.

Brink’s shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 13% in the last 12 months.

