Agilysys: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) _ Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $3.9 million.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 26 cents per share.

The software provider for the lodging and leisure sectors posted revenue of $49.9 million in the period.

Agilysys shares have increased 3.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $81.89, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGYS