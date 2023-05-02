May 2, 2023 GMT
EXp World Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — EXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.5 million in its first quarter.
The Bellingham, Washington-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.
The company posted revenue of $850.6 million in the period.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXPI