Gladstone Investment: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $15.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 26 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $21.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.8 million.

